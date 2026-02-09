Seahawks extend lead to 22-7 after Drake Maye interception in fourth quarter

The Seahawks are closing in on the franchise’s second Super Bowl title.

After safety Julian Love returned an interception of Patriots quarterback Drake Maye to New England’s 36-yard line, Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker picked up 24 yards over two carries to move the Seahawks into short field goal range. Jason Myers connected for the fifth time in five tries and the Seahawks now lead 22-7.

The five field goals are a new Super Bowl record.

The Patriots showed that they can score quickly when they went three plays for a touchdown after falling behind 19-0 early in the fourth quarter, but that’s been the exception and there will only be 5:35 left to play when the Seahawks kick the ball back their way.

Walker now has 25 carries for 131 yards and he’ll be a leading candidate for the game’s MVP award if the Seahawks salt things away from here.