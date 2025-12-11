 Skip navigation
Sam Ehlinger turned down opportunity to join Colts

  
Published December 10, 2025 10:07 PM

Quarterback Sam Ehlinger had a chance to join the Colts’ active roster. He decided to remain on the Broncos’ practice squad.

Ehlinger told Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post that he spent 48 hours weighing his options after Daniel Jones tore his Achilles on Sunday.

“We’re really happy here and enjoy the organization, the path we’re on and what we’re building,” Ehlinger told Gabriel. “I want to be part of that.

“I was in Indianapolis for four years, and I love everybody over there. It’s just a difficult situation, obviously.”

The Colts made Ehlinger a sixth-round pick in 2021, and he spent his first four seasons in Indianapolis. He started three games in 2022.

The Colts had hoped to sign both Ehlinger and Philip Rivers. They ended up with only Rivers.

Ehlinger will make the league minimum $1.17 million for a fifth-year player because he was on the active roster for Week 1 this season.