Ty Simpson would love to play for family friend Todd Monken in Cleveland

Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson has known Browns head coach Todd Monken for years, and Simpson says he’d love to go to Cleveland and play for Monken in the NFL.

“My dad and coach Monken go way back,” Simpson told cleveland.com. “They talk often. He texted him when he got the job and they’ve texted a little bit [since], so if I had the opportunity to play for the Browns, it would be a dream come true.”

Simpson believes Monken and his staff will make Cleveland a good place for a quarterback to develop.

“I think I’d be in great hands with the team that they have and the organization, and then coach Monken, what he does with the quarterbacks and the offense is super quarterback-friendly and I think he’s going to coach me hard if I’m able to go there and I know he’s going to do it the right way,” Simpson said. “So I’m super-excited.”

The Browns drafted two quarterbacks last year in Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel, and they still have Deshaun Watson under contract for one more season. It’s not clear whether they’ll add another quarterback in the draft, but if they do, Simpson hopes to be that quarterback.