Bo Nix closing in on Russell Wilson’s record for most wins in a QB’s first two seasons

When the Broncos drafted Bo Nix last year, they wanted a quarterback who could help them move on from their disastrous two-year experiment with Russell Wilson. Nix has exceeded expectations.

And by the end of this season, Nix may exceed Wilson’s record for the most wins any quarterback has had in his first two NFL seasons.

The Seahawks won 24 games that Wilson started in his first two seasons, 2012-2013. The Broncos have won 21 games that Nix has started in his first two seasons, and the Broncos have four games remaining this season. If Nix leads Denver to four more wins down the stretch, he’ll top Wilson’s mark.

If Nix and the Broncos beat the Packers on Sunday, he’ll move into a tie for the second-most wins by a quarterback in his first two seasons. Andrew Luck, Dak Prescott and Ben Roethlisberger all had 22 wins in their first two seasons in the NFL.

With four more wins, the Broncos would also clinch the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs. Not many people expected Denver to be there two years ago.