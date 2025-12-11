Justin Herbert’s postgame X-rays were “clean for the most part”

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert underwent precautionary postgame X-rays on his surgically repaired left hand. Herbert said the images were “clean for the most part.”

He was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice.

Herbert played against the Eagles a week after surgery to repair the fracture in his non-throwing hand. He ran for 66 yards on 10 carries, including a 12-yard run in overtime when he stiff-armed Eagles safety Reed Blankenship.

Herbert said his hand was sore on Tuesday.

“In the moment, I think that was the best thing that I could have done for the team,” Herbert said. “There’s a world where it is effective, maybe I’m staying on my feet and getting more yards.”