Texans claim DL Naquan Jones

The Texans added some depth to their defensive line on Tuesday.

The league’s daily transaction report shows that they claimed Naquan Jones off of waivers. The Chargers dropped Jones as part of a series of roster moves before Monday night’s overtime win over the Eagles.

Jones had 10 tackles in eight games for the Chargers. He also had 89 tackles, 6.5 sacks and five passes defensed in 48 games for the Cardinals and Titans.

The Texans waived safety Jalen Mills in a corresponding move. He had four tackles in four appearances for Houston and previously played in 49 games for the Jets, Patriots and Eagles.