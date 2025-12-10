Philip Rivers instantly has odds as low as 15-1 for comeback player of the year

The development could prompt the Associated Press to declare, “Dadgummit.”

Colts practice-squad quarterback Philip Rivers instantly has been installed as an 18-1 proposition to win the 2025 comeback player of the year award at one major sportsbook. At another, he’s 15-1.

At both, Rivers is third on the list of odds, behind 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey at -140 and Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott at +125.

The AP would presumably frown upon Rivers getting votes for the annual prize, given the clarification that was provided a year ago.

“The spirit of the AP Comeback Player of the Year Award is to honor a player who has demonstrated resilience in the face of adversity by overcoming illness, physical injury or other circumstances that led him to miss playing time the previous season,” the Associated Press said last year.

That didn’t stop voters from casting ballots for Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold, who finished third in the 2024 voting.

Although Darnold arguably fit within the “other circumstances” portion of the clarification, Rivers doesn’t. He was retired, from 2021 through 2024. There was no adversity that caused him to miss playing time in 2024.

Anyone betting on Rivers should keep that in mind. That said, it’s our understanding that all votes will be accepted from the 50 AP voters.