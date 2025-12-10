Tyrod Taylor, Justin Fields among 10 Jets who sit out practice

Jets rookie quarterback Brady Cook handled the first-team reps on Wednesday with veterans Tyrod Taylor (groin) and Justin Fields (knee) out of practice.

“That does a lot for any quarterback especially with building continuity with the rest of the guys,” Jets coach Aaron Glenn said of Cook, via Eric Allen of the team website. “Set points as far as where he’s going to be at for the O-line, receiver-quarterback communication. Anytime you get reps like that with the first team with a different quarterback, it always helps. It will be good for him, but again we’ll see how this week progresses when it comes to our quarterback situation.”

Fields and Taylor were among 10 Jets who did not practice on Wednesday.

“A lot it is just maintenance for the most part, so we can get our guys rested and ready to play,” Glenn said.

Running back Breece Hall (knee), edge rusher Jermaine Johnson (rest), linebacker Kiko Mauigoa (neck), defensive lineman Harrison Phillips (rest), tight end Stone Smartt (concussion), tight end Mason Taylor (neck), cornerback Azareye’h Thomas (shoulder) and linebacker Quincy Williams (hand) also were non-participants.

Safety Tony Adams (groin) was a full participant.