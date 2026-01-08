 Skip navigation
Cam Little earns AFC Special Teams Player of the Month honors

  
Published January 8, 2026 12:26 PM

Jaguars kicker Cam Little kicked his second-longest field goal of the season on Sunday. Which also happened to be the second-longest field goal in NFL history.

Little’s 67-yard field goal on Sunday followed his 68-yarder in November, highlighting a tremendous season for him. Today he was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month.

Little is 11-for-11 on field goals and 21-for-21 on extra points since the beginning of December, and he has the NFL’s longest active streak with 20 consecutive made field goals. Little is also the youngest player in NFL history with 50 career field goals, reaching that mark at age 22 years, 119 days.

In August, Little hit a 70-yard field goal in a preseason game, which is the longest field goal ever made in any football game at any level of the sport. Up next perhaps he’ll set a new NFL record for the longest postseason field goal. The current record of 58 yards, first set by Pete Sotyanovich in 1990 and later matched by Graham Gano in 2017, seems almost too easy for Little and the other kickers who made 60-yard field goals commonplace in 2025.