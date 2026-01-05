NFL kickers went 12-for-22 on field goals 60 yards and longer in 2025

The 2025 season was the year that 60-yard field goals became commonplace in the NFL.

NFL kickers went 12-for-22 on field goals of 60 yards and longer this season, something that would have been unthinkable for most of NFL history. Jaguars kicker Cam Little led the way with the two longest field goals in NFL history, a 68-yarder in November and a 67-yarder on the last day of the season. Cowboys kicker brandon Aubrey hit three field goals from beyond 60 yards in 2025.

Never before in NFL history had kickers come remotely close to their level of success from 60 yards and beyond. In 2024, kickers were 4-for-15 on field goals of 60 yards and longer. As recently as 2014, there wasn’t a single 60-yard field goal in the NFL all season (kickers went 0-for-5 from beyond 60 yards that year).

In the entire 20th Century, there were only four field goals of 60 yards or longer.

Kickers have completely redefined field goal range in the NFL, to the point where a 60-yard field goal attempt doesn’t seem like a particularly big risk. Sixty yards is well within the range of many kickers in the modern NFL.