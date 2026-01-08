Three of four suspects in burglary of Shedeur Sanders’s home have been arrested

The case of the burglary of Shedeur Sanders’s home has been cracked.

Via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon-Journal, the Medina County, Ohio, Sheriff’s Office has arrested three of the four suspects in the November 16, 2025 crime.

The arrests happened on January 7. The suspects remain in custody. The fourth — the driver of the getaway car — has been identified. A warrant for his arrest is pending.

The crime happened during a Browns home game against the Ravens. Surveillance cameras captured images of the suspects. They entered the home at roughly 6:58 p.m. ET, and they remained in the premises for 12 minutes.

Approximately $200,000 in property was stolen from Sanders.

Burglaries of the homes of pro athletes have become more and more common. Several high-profile players were victimized in 2024 by an organized crime ring that has since been shut down by law enforcement.