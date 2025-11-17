 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

SamDarnoldPFT11-17.jpg
Darnold throws four interceptions in loss to Rams
JamarrSpitPFT__649292.jpg
Will Chase be suspended for incident with Ramsey?
RodgersPFT11-17.jpg
Rodgers suffers wrist injury in win vs. Bengals

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

SamDarnoldPFT11-17.jpg
Darnold throws four interceptions in loss to Rams
JamarrSpitPFT__649292.jpg
Will Chase be suspended for incident with Ramsey?
RodgersPFT11-17.jpg
Rodgers suffers wrist injury in win vs. Bengals

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

There was a break-in at Shedeur Sanders’s house during Sunday’s game

  
Published November 17, 2025 03:54 PM

Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders made his NFL debut on Sunday. While the game was happening, something happened at his house.

The details are still being gathered, but we’re told (per multiple sources) that there was a break-in at Sanders’s home.

Stay tuned for more. It’s unclear at this point whether anything was taken, and no potential suspects have been identified.

Regardless, it’s another example of the inherent security vulnerabilities of pro athletes. It’s publicly known when they’re at work, because they work on live TV. In recent years, pro athletes have been victimized on multiple occasions.

NFL victims include Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, and Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan.