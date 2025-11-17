There was a break-in at Shedeur Sanders’s house during Sunday’s game

Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders made his NFL debut on Sunday. While the game was happening, something happened at his house.

The details are still being gathered, but we’re told (per multiple sources) that there was a break-in at Sanders’s home.

Stay tuned for more. It’s unclear at this point whether anything was taken, and no potential suspects have been identified.

Regardless, it’s another example of the inherent security vulnerabilities of pro athletes. It’s publicly known when they’re at work, because they work on live TV. In recent years, pro athletes have been victimized on multiple occasions.

NFL victims include Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, and Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan.