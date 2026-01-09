 Skip navigation
Terrel Bernard, Maxwell Hariston, Damar Hamlin ruled out for Bills-Jaguars

  
Published January 9, 2026 12:41 PM

The Bills will not have at least a couple of key defensive players for Sunday’s matchup against the Jaguars.

Head coach Sean McDermott has ruled out linebacker Terrel Bernard (calf), cornerback Maxwell Hariston (ankle), and safety Damar Hamlin (pectoral) for the contest.

Hamlin is returning from injured reserve and would have needed to be activated to the 53-man roster to play.

Bernard and Hariston were both sidelined for Wednesday and Thursday’s practices.

While kicker Matt Prater (right quad) did not practice on Wednesday, leading to the signing of Matthew Wright on the practice squad, he was a full participant on Thursday.

“Thought he did some good things yesterday,” McDermott said, via Mady Glab of the team’s website. “We’ll see where and how he trends heading into the weekend.”

Prater is not slated to kick on Friday, but that is his usual process two days before a game.

Receiver Joshua Palmer (ankle) and linebacker Shaq Thompson (neck) are set to be questionable. Running back Ty Johnson (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday, but should see the field on Friday and the Bills will make a determination on his status from there.

“[We’ll] take a hard look at him today and see how he does,” McDermott said. “We’ll know more after practice.”

Buffalo’s full final injury report is due out later on Friday.