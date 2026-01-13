 Skip navigation
Brian Daboll to interview with Titans Friday

  
January 13, 2026

Brian Daboll was fired by the Giants during the regular season, but he could be what the Titans are looking for in their next head coach.

According to multiple reports, Daboll will interview with the Titans. The meeting is set to take place on Friday.

Daboll took the Giants to the playoffs in 2022 and beat the Vikings, but the remainder of his tenure featured few highlights. He went 11-33 before being fired 10 games into the 2025 season.

Daboll was an offensive coordinator before getting the Giants job and could find interest from teams looking for him to return to that role, but Daboll’s interest may hinge on whether he’s able to land another top job during this cycle.