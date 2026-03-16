Demario Davis: I believe in what Aaron Glenn is building, was a no-brainer to get on board

Linebacker Demario Davis had two stints with the Jets early in his career and he’ll be back for a third in 2026.

Davis signed a two-year deal to return to the Jets last week and he said at a press conference that the presence of head coach Aaron Glenn was a big part of his decision. While the Jets were just 3-14 in Glenn’s first season, Davis has familiarity with the coach from shared time with the Jets, Browns and Saints and said that he’s learned over his career that “anyone who would talk to you about being part of a great organization would tell you it’s about the people.”

Davis made it clear that he feels Glenn has the right makeup to create that kind of organization because “you walk through the building and you can feel his leadership even before you have a conversation with him.”

“Once my agents let me know the Jets were an option, it was a no-brainer,” Davis said, via the Jets’ website. “I didn’t even need a conversation with him to get on board, to see what he’s building here with the culture. There’s just a ton of excitement.”

Davis is heading into his 15th season, so he brings plenty of experience with him in his return to the Jets and Glenn will likely be leaning on that as he tries to build the kind of winning foundation that has eluded the organization for nearly two decades.