Darius Slay: No team can call me but the Eagles

After he was waived by the Steelers last season and claimed by the Bills, Slay declined to play in Buffalo. But he did go to Philadelphia to watch the Eagles in a playoff game. And he now says the Eagles are the one team he’d consider playing for in 2026.

In a short clip on social media that Slay himself has re-posted, Slay says the Eagles are the only team that can call him.

“No team can call me but Eagles. No team can call me, everybody knows,” Slay said.

The 35-year-old Slay may just retire if he doesn’t end up on the Eagles, where he previously played from 2020 to 2024. Slay won a Super Bowl ring and was selected to three Pro Bowls while playing for the Eagles. Slay also played for the Lions from 2013 to 2019 and for the Steelers for 10 games last season.