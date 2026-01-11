 Skip navigation
Darius Slay is back in Philly, as a spectator

  
January 11, 2026

Darius Slay could have been playing for the Bills on Sunday. He’s attending the Eagles game instead.

Slay is back in Philly for the playoff game against the 49ers. It’s the Eagles’ first postseason game since winning Super Bowl LIX, when Slay was a starting cornerback for the most recent NFL champions.

Last month, the Bills claimed Slay on waivers, after he was waived by the Steelers. Slay did not report. Many thought he wanted to get back to Philly. When asked if he would have reported if the Eagles had claimed him on waivers, Slay declined to respond.

Buffalo placed him on the reserve/did not report list, waiting for Slay to show up. Some believed that the Bills would release him after the Week 17 game against the Eagles. Buffalo did not do it.

And now that the Bills have won, Slay can decide after getting a taste of watching some playoff football to go play some, next weekend as a member of the Bills in the round of eight.