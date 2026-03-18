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Colts sign WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, LB Akeem Davis-Gaither

  
Published March 18, 2026 03:53 PM

The Colts signed a pair of players on Wednesday.

Indianapolis announced receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither have both joined the club.

Westbrook-Ikhine, 28, spent last season with the Dolphins after playing for the Titans for five seasons. While he appeared in 15 games with three starts, he caught just 11 passes for 89 yards.

In 2024, Westbrook-Ikhine caught 32 passes for 497 yards with nine TDs.

Davis-Gaither is reuniting with defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, who coached him with the Bengals. He appeared in 17 games with 13 starts for the Cardinals last season, recording a career-high 117 total tackles.

A fourth-round pick in 2020, David-Gaither played his first five seasons for the Bengals.