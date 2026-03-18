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Tony Jefferson remains with Chargers

  
Published March 18, 2026 03:16 PM

Tony Jefferson is ready for another run with the Chargers.

Jefferson and the Chargers have agreed to a one-year contract, according to Jordan Schultz.

It’s the third year in a row Jefferson has signed a one-year deal with the Chargers. He also signed with them in 2024 and 2025, starting both seasons on the practice squad but then spending most of his time on the active roster. Last year Jefferson played in 13 games with eight starts.

The 34-year-old Jefferson originally signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted rookie in 2013. He then played for the Ravens, 49ers, Ravens again and Giants before announcing his retirement and sitting out the 2023 season. He un-retired when he signed with the Chargers in 2024.