Panthers trade QB Andy Dalton to the Eagles

The Panthers have received trade interest in Andy Dalton the entire offseason. After signing Kenny Pickett last week to back up Bryce Young, the team finally pulled the trigger on a trade.

Dalton, 38, is headed to the Eagles in exchange for a 2027 seventh-round pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 15-year veteran joins Tanner McKee behind Jalen Hurts.

Dalton has spent the past three seasons in Carolina, making seven starts. He has 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

He has started 169 games in his career, but he has not been a full-time starter since 2022 with the Saints, when he started 14 games. He has made a living as a backup quarterback since leaving the Bengals after the 2019 season.

The Panthers’ trade of Dalton is the league’s 18th trade since the start of the new league year last week. In 2025, there were 15 trades from the start of the league year to the NFL draft, per Schefter.