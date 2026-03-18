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Logan Wilson retires from the NFL

  
Published March 18, 2026 04:24 PM

The Cowboys released linebacker Logan Wilson last month and he won’t be joining another team for the 2026 season.

Wilson, who will turn 30 this summer, announced his retirement in a post to his Instagram account on Wednesday.

Wilson’s retirement message focused on gratitude for his time with the Bengals. They selected Wilson in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft and Wilson played with the team until he was traded to Dallas during the 2025 season.

Wilson started 65 of the 76 games he played in Cincinnati and left the team with 541 tackles, 11 interceptions, 5.5 sacks, six forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. He had 24 tackles and a forced fumble in seven games for the Cowboys.