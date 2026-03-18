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Panthers agree to terms with RB AJ Dillon

  
Published March 18, 2026 03:05 PM

The Panthers are bringing in another running back.

Carolina announced on Wednesday that the club has agreed to terms with AJ Dillon on a one-year deal.

Dillon, 27, spent last season with the Eagles after playing his first five seasons with the Packers. He appeared in just seven games, recording 60 yards rushing on 12 carries. He also caught three passes for 21 yards.

A second-round pick in 2020, Dillon’s best season came in 2021 when he registered 1,116 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns.

A neck injury prematurely ended his 2024 season, as he was placed on injured reserve in August and was out for the year.

In his 67 career games with 11 starts, Dillon has totaled 2,488 yards rushing with 16 touchdowns and caught 89 passes for 784 yards with two TDs.