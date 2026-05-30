Vikings agree to hire Nolan Teasley as their new GM

The Vikings have their new General Manager.

Seahawks assistant GM Nolan Teasley has agreed to terms with the Vikings to become their new GM, according to Tom Pelissero.

Teasley has spent the last 14 years with the Seahawks. Before becoming their assistant GM he hwas director of pro personnel, and before that he was assistant director of pro personnel for a year and a pro personnel scout for three years. He started in Seattle as a scouting intern.

Teasley was a running back at Central Washington who graduated in 2007.

The Vikings fired their former GM, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, in January. Vikings executive vice president of football operations Rob Brzezinski had been handling the GM job on an interim basis since then.