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Kevin Stefanski: We’ll see if Michael Penix is cleared for 11-on-11 work at minicamp

  
Published June 8, 2026 12:14 PM

The Falcons will wrap up their offseason program with a mandatory minicamp next week and quarterback Michael Penix’s level of participation will remain up in the air until they’re closer to the start of the three-day event.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Monday that “we’ll see” if Penix is cleared for 11-on-11 work before the offseason workouts come to an end. Penix is returning from last season’s torn ACL and has progressed to 7-on-7 drills at OTAs.

Stefanski also said that Penix is taking a scheduled rest day on Monday, but that he has hit every milestone in his rehab schedule to this point in the offseason.

Tua Tagovailoa is the other quarterback option for the Falcons and training camp looks like it will be the time for the team to make a decision whether Penix is back to a full workload next week or not.