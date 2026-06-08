Broncos LB Jonathon Cooper pleads not guilty to domestic violence charges

Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper was arrested last Thursday on domestic violence charges and he was in a Douglas County, Colorado courtroom to enter a plea on Monday.

Cooper pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charges that he faces for an incident involving his girlfriend, who was also arrested after police responded to the scene. In an affidavit obtained by the Denver Post, Cooper told police he grabbed his girlfriend’s arm while trying to get his phone back while his girlfriend alleges that Cooper grabbed her neck. Officers at the scene noted in their report that she did not have injuries consistent with that alleged action, but did note “a small mark on her neck, scratches on her arm and a small cut on her hand.”

Cooper’s attorney told the Post that his client wants a trial by jury as soon as possible. A motions hearing is set for July 6 with a trial expected to begin on July 22.

Cooper is entering his sixth season with the Broncos.