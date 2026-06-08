Court order imposes two-game suspension on Brendan Sorsby

The ruling is short and simple, covering fewer than four full pages. The implications are significant.

Yes, Judge Ken Curry has entered an order restoring the NCAA eligibility of Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby. But there’s a caveat.

Included within a list of six specific conditions in the written ruling is a requirement that Sorsby not participate “in the game day activities for the first two games of the Texas Tech 2026 football season.”

This means that Sorsby will miss the September 5 game against Abilene Christian and the September 12 game at Oregon State.

The crux of the ruling contains scant reasoning for the findings made. Instead, Judge Curry checked the boxes as to the factors that must be satisfied to secure a temporary injunction as the case proceeds: (1) Sorsby would suffer irreparable injury without an injunction; (2) Sorsby has shown a probable right to relief on the merits of the legal theories articulated in the underlying civil case (including breach of contract, breach of duty of good faith and fair dealing, and breach of fiduciary duty); and (3) a balancing of the hardships favors granting the injunction.

The NCAA has the right to appeal the decision. Sorsby, in theory, could also appeal the decision to require him to miss two games.

For now, the end result is that Sorsby will be available to play this season, after missing the Abilene Christian and Oregon State games.