Chiefs agree to terms with first-round pick Peter Woods

The Chiefs have reached an agreement with one of their 2026 first-round picks.

Kansas City and defensive tackle Peter Woods have agreed to terms on his four-year rookie deal, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Schefter notes Woods’ fully guaranteed deal is worth $18 million.

Woods, 21, was selected with the No. 29 overall pick in the first round. It was the pick the Chiefs acquired from the Rams as part of the deal for cornerback Trent McDuffie.

Having played his college ball at Clemson, Woods was a first-team All-ACC selection in 2025.