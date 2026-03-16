Jonathan Allen: Young players, defensive additions really have Bengals going somewhere

The story of the Bengals in recent seasons has been that they’re capable of doing big things on offense, but that their defense has not been able to hold up its end of the bargain.

Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen thinks that it is time to start changing the narrative in Cincinnati. Allen signed with the team after being released by the Vikings last week and met with the media for the first time since making the move late last week.

The Bengals also signed edge rusher Boye Mafe and safety Bryan Cook to join a defense that has added more than a dozen players via the last few drafts and Allen thinks those moves will bear fruit for the team in 2026.

“This is one of the few places I can compete for a Super Bowl and have a chance to showcase my talent,” Allen said, via the team’s website. “When you see what they have on the offensive side of the ball, that’s a dream for a defensive lineman. I think people would be lining up to play with a guy like Joe Burrow and the offense they have. Then the young guys you have on defense and the pieces you’re adding, I really think this team is going somewhere.”

Another facet of the Bengals’ story in recent years has been the time Burrow has missed due to injury. There’s little Allen can do to help on that front, but helping to fix the defense would be a big step in the right direction for Cincinnati.