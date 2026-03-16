Michael Pittman Jr.: Whatever happens at QB, we’ll make the most of it

Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.'s first quarterback with the Colts was Philip Rivers and he wound up playing with Rivers again to close out his six-year run with the team in 2025.

Those were Rivers’ first games since the end of Pittman’s rookie season in 2020 and his improbable return to action came after Daniel Jones tore his Achilles in the team’s 13th game of the season, but Pittman was no stranger to quarterback changes before that twist. The Colts ran through Carson Wentz, Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger, Nick Foles, Anthony Richardson, Gardner Minshew, and Joe Flacco before getting to Jones, Rivers and Riley Leonard last season.

Living through all of those changes may explain why Pittman is sanguine about the Steelers’ quarterback uncertainty after being traded to the team last week. Aaron Rodgers has not shared his plans for the 2026 season, which leaves Mason Rudolph and Will Howard as the in-house options in Pittsburgh. Pittman said he feels confident about moving forward with either player if that’s how things play out.

“Whenever you have a chance to play with a Hall of Fame quarterback, you always take that,” Pittman said, via Chris Harlan of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “We also have two really good quarterbacks here in Mason and Will, so whatever ends up turning out, I think we’ll have a good plan offensively and we’ll make the most of it.”

If Rodgers opts to do something other than lead the Steelers offense, there may be other options on the table in Pittsburgh but it seems unlikely that Pittman will find himself catching passes from Rivers again in 2026.