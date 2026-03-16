Chargers have G Spencer Burford in for a visit

The Chargers are meeting with a potential addition to their offensive line to kick off the second week of free agency.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that guard Spencer Burford arrived for a visit with the team on Sunday night. It’s the first reported visit for Burford since the start of the new league year.

Burford was a 2022 49ers fourth-round pick and he started 29 games over his first two seasons. Burford was a reserve in all of his 2024 appearances, but returned to make 11 starts — including both 49ers playoff games — in 2025.

The Chargers released guard Mekhi Becton earlier this month and center Bradley Bozeman retired, but they have signed center Tyler Biadasz and guard Cole Strange to bolster their line in recent days.