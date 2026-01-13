 Skip navigation
Khalil Mack to take “step back” before making any decisions about playing in 2026

  
Published January 13, 2026 07:08 AM

After the Chargers lost to the Texans in last year’s playoffs, veteran edge rusher Khalil Mack said he wasn’t sure if he’d play during the 2025 season.

Mack eventually signed a one-year deal to return to the Chargers and he posted 5.5 sacks to help the team return to the postseason. That trip ended with Sunday night’s loss to the Patriots and Mack is back to contemplating his football future for the second straight year.

On Monday, Mack said that he will “make a decision based on how I’m feeling and how my family is feeling, the vibes” and that he isn’t going to rush that call.

“You feel different in the sense of understanding how much time do you really have left to play at a certain level and what is that going to look like moving forward,” Mack said, via the team’s website. “You don’t want to make a decision based on how you feel in the present moment, especially after a tough loss. It’s about taking time and taking that step back. I feel like it’s the same in that sense, taking a step back and trying to really not put too much emotion behind the decision to do whatever it is I’m going to do.”

In addition to his pass rush ability, Mack was a key part of the run defense for the Chargers and his departure would leave a big hole for the team to fill heading into next season.