nbc_pft_ramsvikingsv2_250113.jpg
How will LAR respond vs. MIN in turbulent week?
nbc_pft_vrabelpats_250113.jpg
Vrabel, Patriots pact was inevitable, ideal fit
nbc_pft_freemanbears_250113.jpg
Would Freeman to Bears make sense for either side?

Khalil Mack undecided on his football future

  
Published January 12, 2025 06:40 PM

Khalil Mack has played 11 seasons. He has never been an unrestricted free agent but is scheduled to become one in March.

The Chargers edge rusher, though, doesn’t yet know whether he will commit to playing a 12th season.

“Man, it’s a lot of different thoughts in my head right now,” Mack said Sunday, via Kris Rhim of ESPN. “I can’t really speak on a definitive decision in terms of what I’m going to do because I don’t know if I’m going to play football moving forward, so there’s some things I’ve got to talk through with my wife, spend some time with my kids and try not to make a rash decision after a loss.”

Mack, 33, said he doesn’t have a timeline for a decision about his future.

He has never won a playoff game, losing all five postseason games he has played in his career. Mack thought Saturday was going to be the one, but the Texans blew out the Chargers 32-12 despite two sacks from Mack.

Mack said he still believes his best chance to win is with the Chargers, but he is not under contract for 2025.

“As long as Justin Herbert is your quarterback. You got [safety] Derwin James and all these guys that love the game of football, and Jim Harbaugh coaching?” Mack said. “You know you always have a chance to win. Yeah, that’s a no-brainer.”