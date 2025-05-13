Roger Goodell, Jimmy Haslam meet with Ohio officials about proposed Browns stadium

The Browns want to build a new stadium adjacent to the Cleveland airport in Brook Park and want to use public money to get it done.

On Tuesday, the organization received some support at the Ohio state capital of Columbus from a powerful backer: Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Via Rich Exner of Cleveland.com, Goodell joined Browns owner Jimmy Haslam to meet with Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and other state leaders to help secure public money.

The Browns have two options currently on the table: renovate their current stadium on the Cleveland lakefront or build a new domed stadium in Brook Park. The Browns’ preference is to move to Brook Park, which is roughly 20 minutes away from the site where they’ve played throughout their history in two different facilities.

But government officials from Cleveland — including Mayor Justin Bibb and Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne — would like the state to reject the Browns’ proposal that calls for $600 million in state funds for the proposed $2.4 billion Brook Park stadium, arguing the move to the suburbs would hurt downtown Cleveland. The Browns are also seeking an additional $600 million from Cuyahoga County, paired with a $1.2 billion team contribution.

“All of the conversations have been incredibly positive. Tremendous leadership by the governor and leadership by [the General] Assembly,” Goodell told Exner on Tuesday. “We think this is a benefit not just to Brook Park. This is a benefit to the entire area, including downtown. People coming here for events will be staying downtown. They will be eating downtown.”

According to Exner, Haslam, Goodell, and other team officials had separate meetings with DeWine, Ohio Speaker of the House Matt Huffman, and Ohio Senate President Rob McColley about funding the Brook Park stadium.

Goodell noted that the new facility “would clearly be Super Bowl material,” though it would have to be determined if the surrounding hotel capacity and other needs for the event were up to par.

Huntington Bank Field, as it’s now known, opened in 1999 when the Browns returned as an expansion franchise.

“I would tell you that [the existing stadium] doesn’t match the standards or the qualities that current stadiums are matching,” Goodell said. “More importantly, I think our projects are changing from pure stadiums, but to really significant developments and mixed-use, type of developments beyond the stadium that can generate significant economic impact to the local communities.”

The Ohio state budget for this year will be finalized by June 30, which led to the timing of Tuesday’s visit by Goodell and team officials.

“There’s very strong leadership on the state level and a focus, determination to get this done, which I think is extraordinary opportunity for the state, for the community of Brook Park, and I think the NFL and the Browns,” Goodell said.