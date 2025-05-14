Cincinnati wants to host 2028 or 2029 draft

Who dey say dey wanna host dat draft?

Cincinnati hopes to welcome the NFL’s premier offseason tentpole event.

Via the Cincinnati Business Courier, the Bengals and the city are “making a concerted push” to host the draft, with the target being 2028 or 2029.

Cincinnati previously had focused on 2027, but the effort was delayed to allow for the completion of a new hotel near the convention center.

The city is awaiting a green light from the league to make a formal submission to host the event.

The next two drafts — Pittsburgh in 2026 and Washington in 2027 — are set. Baltimore is exploring the possibility of hosting in 2029, 2030, or 2031.

Any NFL city that wants to host the draft should get a chance to do so. In every location, a large crowd will show up. And the official number will be even larger, thanks to duplicated counting of fans from one day to the next, and during each day of the draft.