Ravens explore hosting draft in 2029, 2030, or 2031

With Washington, D.C., hosting the 2027 NFL draft, Baltimore wants to get in on the act, too.

Via Todd Karpovich of the Baltimore Sun, the Maryland Stadium Authority is exploring the possibility of hosting the draft in 2029, 2030, or 2031.

Ravens president Sashi Brown has said the team will “eventually” make a pitch to host the draft.

For now, the process is in the “exploratory phase.”

The 2026 draft will be held in Pittsburgh. Nothing is set beyond 2027.

Every city that wants to host the draft should get a fair crack at doing so. The variety has become part of the appeal of the traveling road show that started 10 years ago, when a scheduling conflict forced the draft out of Radio City Music Hall and prompted a two-year stint in Chicago.

Since then, it’s been a different city every year. Philadelphia, Dallas, Nashville, Cleveland, Las Vegas, Kansas City, Detroit, and Green Bay have each had a turn.