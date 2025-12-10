 Skip navigation
HigginsHitsMPX.jpg
Higgins back in concussion protocol
Hurts and Eagles spiraling amid playoff push
Hurts and Eagles spiraling amid playoff push
nbc_pft_eaglesopen_251209.jpg
Hurts has two turnovers on one play vs. Chargers

Other PFT Content

Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
Rashee Rice apparently was not checked for a concussion during Sunday night’s game

  
Published December 9, 2025 08:23 PM

Late in the third quarter of Sunday night’s game, Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice took a huge (and legal) hit from Texans safety Jalen Pitre.

Everything about the play raised the commonsense question of whether Rice should be checked for a concussion, from the violent manner in which his body hit the ground to the way his arms moved (possibility indicating the fencing posture) to the placement of his hands on his facemask after he came to a rest.

Rice, however, apparently was not evaluated for a brain injury during the game.

Per the Chiefs, Rice did not enter the sideline medical tent and it was not reported that Rice was placed into the concussion protocol during the game. The NFL has not responded to an inquiry regarding whether a concussion evaluation was ordered for Rice, or whether one was performed.

It’s the kind of hit that make it reasonable to at least give him a sideline evaluation. The player rarely will say or do anything that takes him off the field. It’s for the doctors and the spotters to protect the player from himself.

Again, it’s one thing to say the league cares about health and safety. It’s another thing to prove it, with a clear commitment to identifying all situations that cry out for an evaluation.

In Rice’s case, it looked like the kind of thing that should have resulted in a concussion exam. As best we can tell, it did not happen during the game.