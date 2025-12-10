Report: Giants to sign P Cameron Johnston with Jamie Gillan injured

The Giants are signing veteran punter Cameron Johnston to their practice squad, Dan Duggan of TheAthletic.com reports.

Johnston, who entered the NFL in 2017, was most recently with the Bills earlier this season.

The Giants’ regular punter, Jamie Gillan, is dealing with an undisclosed injury, per Duggan, which prompted a workout of several veteran punters.

The Wednesday injury report will provide more insight into Gillan’s injury.

Johnston has remained a free agent since the Bills released him from injured reserve on Nov. 13. A lower-leg injury in Week 4 sidelined him.

Johnston began his NFL career as an undrafted free agent, signing with the Eagles. He played three seasons in Philadelphia and was on the Super Bowl LII team.

In 2021, Johnston signed with the Texans and led the league in punting yards (4,108) and total punts (88). He played two more seasons in Houston before joining the Steelers in 2024.

In three games with the Bills this season, Johnston averaged 44.0 yards per punt with a net of 37.9.