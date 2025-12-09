 Skip navigation
Drake London remains out of practice on Tuesday

  
Published December 9, 2025 06:35 PM

Falcons wide receiver Drake London has missed the past three games with a knee injury, and it doesn’t appear he will return this week.

London remained listed as out of practice on Tuesday’s estimated injury report.

The team’s report remained the same from Monday.

London was the only player the Falcons estimated as a non-participant ahead of Thursday’s game against the Buccaneers. Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (shoulder), tight end Kyle Pitts (knee), edge rusher Jalon Walker (quad), cornerback A.J. Terrell (neck), defensive end Brandon Dorlus (groin), right guard Chris Lindstrom (foot) and defensive lineman David Onyemata (foot) were listed as limited. Linebacker Kaden Elliss (elbow) was listed as a full participant.