Tua Tagovailoa: A fresh start “would be dope”

When the Dolphins benched quarterback Tua Tagovailoa following the club’s Dec. 15 loss to the Steelers, it seemed like Tagovailoa’s time with the Dolphins was going to come to an end sooner than later.

Now at the end of the season, Tagovailoa said he would be just fine going elsewhere.

Via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Tagovailoa was asked on Monday if he was hoping for a fresh start.

“That would be dope,” Tagovailoa said. “I would be good with it.”

Jackson added that reporters who asked him the question made sure he knew that a fresh start meant being elsewhere, but Tagovailoa declined to elaborate.

While there has not been any confirmation that Mike McDaniel will return as head coach, he also has not been fired as of early Monday afternoon. But it stands to reason that if McDaniel returns, Tagovailoa will not be there, too.

The Dolphins could also move on from both.

Tagovailoa is owed $54 million guaranteed in 2026. He could be released with a post-June 1 designation at the start of the new league year to split his $99.2 million cap charge over two years.

In 14 games in 2025, Tagovailoa completed 67.7 percent of his passes for 1,660 yards with 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.