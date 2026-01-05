Cam Ward suffered AC joint sprain, will not require surgery

There is some good news for the Titans after Sunday’s season finale.

While quarterback Cam Ward exited the contest with a shoulder injury and did not return, he should be OK going forward.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Ward suffered an AC joint sprain that will not require surgery to heal, which is a best-case scenario for Ward heading into his first full offseason.

The No. 1 pick of the 2025 draft, Ward started all 17 games of his rookie campaign. He finished the season having completed 60 percent of his passes for 3,169 yards with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions. He did not throw a pick in any of his last four starts and threw only one in his last nine starts.

The Titans have started their search for their next head coach who will be charged with getting the most out of Ward’s development.