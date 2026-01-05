 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_cardsgannon_260105.jpg
Why didn’t Cardinals fire Gannon during season?
nbc_pftpm_giantsschoen_260105.jpg
Giants sticking with Schoen as general manager
nbc_pftpm_russellnews_260105.jpg
Wilson reveals he had undisclosed hamstring tear

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_cardsgannon_260105.jpg
Why didn’t Cardinals fire Gannon during season?
nbc_pftpm_giantsschoen_260105.jpg
Giants sticking with Schoen as general manager
nbc_pftpm_russellnews_260105.jpg
Wilson reveals he had undisclosed hamstring tear

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cam Ward suffered AC joint sprain, will not require surgery

  
Published January 5, 2026 12:56 PM

There is some good news for the Titans after Sunday’s season finale.

While quarterback Cam Ward exited the contest with a shoulder injury and did not return, he should be OK going forward.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Ward suffered an AC joint sprain that will not require surgery to heal, which is a best-case scenario for Ward heading into his first full offseason.

The No. 1 pick of the 2025 draft, Ward started all 17 games of his rookie campaign. He finished the season having completed 60 percent of his passes for 3,169 yards with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions. He did not throw a pick in any of his last four starts and threw only one in his last nine starts.

The Titans have started their search for their next head coach who will be charged with getting the most out of Ward’s development.