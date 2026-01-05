Jimmy Haslam: Our roster was good enough to win more games

The Browns fired head coach Kevin Stefanski on Monday, but they retained General Manager Andrew Berry and said that he will take the lead on the search to find Stefanski’s successor in Cleveland.

Berry and Stefanski were both hired ahead of the 2020 season, so the different decisions on their continued employment was a topic Browns owner Jimmy Haslam was asked to address during a session with reporters on Monday. Haslam called winning eight games over the last two seasons “totally unacceptable,” but that “Andrew over the last year has done a very good job.” He pointed to the trade he made with the Jaguars at the top of last year’s draft as well as moves to acquire players like Maliek Collins and Carson Schwesinger.

Quarterback remained a glaring hole, but Haslam didn’t hesitate when he was asked if he thought the roster was good enough to realistically expect better results.

“It’s easy for me to say yes,” Haslam said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “So yeah, I think it was good enough to win more games.”

Others would have a different view of the overall makeup in Cleveland, but Haslam’s the one making the calls and his view was obviously that Stefanski had a bigger hand in the record than Berry. He and the rest of the football world will find out if that was the right call in the coming months.