Ravens S Ar’Darius Washington tore an Achilles during conditioning

  
Published May 13, 2025 07:03 PM

Ravens safety Ar’Darius Washington tore an Achilles during conditioning, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. An MRI confirmed the bad news.

Washington could miss the entire 2025 season.

He recently signed his one-year, $3.263 million tender and was expected to join Kyle Hamilton and rookie Malaki Starks in giving the Ravens one of the top safety trios in the league.

Washington, an undrafted free agent in 2021, replaced Marcus Williams in Week 8 last season and had a career year. He played all 17 games and made 10 starts, totaling two interceptions, a forced fumble, a sack and 64 tackles.

He played only eight games with one start in his first three seasons, recording 14 tackles, two passes defensed and a sack.