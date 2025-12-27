Bradley Chubb has more than $4 million in incentives tied to Dolphins’ slight improvement in points allowed

When Dolphins defensive end Bradley Chubb agreed to cut his pay in March, the new deal included an incentive package based on playing time and sacks. But, as explained by Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald, there’s an important catch.

Kelly explains that, in order to get any of the extra money, the Dolphins have to finish in the top 20 of all NFL teams in points allowed.

Currently, the Dolphins are 22nd, at 24.6 points allowed (369 total). The Falcons are 21st at 24.0 (360 total), with the Browns ranking 20th at 23.7 (355 total). (The Lions rank 23rd, just 0.2 points per game behind Miami, with one game to play.)

Kelly has Chubb’s current incentive package at $4.8 million. Based on the details of the various triggers (as posted by Spotrac.com) and Chubb’s stats (as posted by ProFootballReference.com), the numbers may be a little lower than that. An additional 1.5 sacks (Chubb has 6.5 on the year) would unlock another $900,000.

By our calculation, Chubb — who has participated in 71 percent of the defensive snaps — would earn a playing-time percentage of $3.025 million. For his current sacks, Chubb would get another $1.225 million. That’s $4.25 million, with a realistic shot at $5.15 million.

The point is this. Chubb gets none of it unless the Dolphins can slip two spots higher in the rankings of points allowed per game. It’s currently a 14-point margin between No. 22 and No. 20. And but for the 17-14 third-quarter game against the Bengals that imploded into a 45-21 loss, Miami would currently be in position for Chubb to earn the money.