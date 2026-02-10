More details emerge regarding the James Pearce Jr. incident

More details have emerged regarding the recent arrest of Falcons linebacker James Pearce Jr., who has professed innocence through his lawyer.

Via Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com, Rickea Jackson of the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks had been trying to end a relationship with Pearce. Jackson told police that, on Saturday morning, she saw Pearce approaching her vehicle in a white Lamborghini SUV. When she stopped at a red light, Pearce got out and tried to open the door to her car.

She drove away, heading toward a police station. He got back inside his vehicle and chased her. Jackson said Pearce rammed his SUV into the rear end of her car. After she tried to drive away, he allegedly drove head-on into her vehicle.

When police responded to the crime scene, they saw Pearce standing outside his car, door open. When an officer pulled his gun and ordered Pearce to get on the ground, Pearce got back inside closed the door. The officer opened the door. Pearce pulled it shut and locked it.

Pearce then drove away, striking the officer in the knee.

Police chased Pearce until his SUV crashed. He got out and ran. Officers caught him, and he allegedly continued to resist arrest.

Pearce faces five felony counts and a misdemeanor charge.

“We look forward to working with the State Attorney’s Office in fully investigating this case and uncovering the truth,” Pearce’s lawyers said in a statement issued to Raimondi. “Mr. Pearce maintains his innocence and urges the public to understand that while allegations have the power to shape a narrative, that it is hardly the full, complete story. We look forward to vigorously defending our client and remain confident that he will continue contributing positively to both his team and the community he serves so well.”

The NFL separately said the situation will be reviewed under the Personal Conduct Policy.