Myles Garrett hopes to set single-season record with a sack of Aaron Rodgers

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett sits one sack away from the single-season record. He’d like to get there by taking down Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

"[Rodgers is] legendary himself, and it’s a legendary record I’m here chasing,” Garrett said Friday, via Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com. “That’d be a great one to put a picture on the wall with.”

Garrett currently has 22 sacks. The record of 22.5 is shared by Hall of Famer Michael Strahan and Rodgers’s current teammate, linebacker T.J. Watt.

Of course, there’s a chance Rodgers will get the day off. If the Ravens lose to the Packers on Saturday night, that “may” affect Steelers coach Mike Tomlin’s personnel decisions, since the Steelers will have clinched the AFC North title before their Week 17 game at Cleveland even begins.

And that would perhaps give Garrett a chance to set the record by sacking an old nemesis, Mason Rudolph. If, of course, Tomlin decides to roll with Rudolph and not to give some game reps to rookie Will Howard, who could be a candidate to become the team’s post-Rodgers option at the position.

Regardless of who the quarterback is, Garrett needs just one. And it’s unlikely Rodgers will do the same favor for Garrett that his Green Bay predecessor, Brett Favre, did for Strahan 24 years ago.