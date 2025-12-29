 Skip navigation
Dan Quinn says it’s “a stretch” for Marcus Mariota to return Week 18

  
Published December 29, 2025 04:14 PM

Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota did not participate in the team’s walkthrough on Monday, coach Dan Quinn said.

Quinn said it is “still a stretch” for Mariota to play, but the Commanders will have a better idea of his availability for Week 18 on Wednesday.

“There’s still hope,” Quinn said.

Mariota injured his hand and a quad on the same play in the Week 16 loss to the Eagles and missed the Week 17 game against the Cowboys.

Josh Johnson started for Mariota, who was starting for injured starter Jayden Daniels, and Johnson would start Week 18 against the Eagles if Mariota can’t play. The Commanders also have Jeff Driskel on their 53-man roster and Sam Hartman on their practice squad.

Center Tyler Biadasz (ankle/knee) does not require surgery on his injuries, according to Quinn, but Biadasz is unlikely to play Sunday.