NFL announces long-term deal to play in Madrid, Spain, in 2026 and beyond

The NFL will be playing regular-season games in Madrid, Spain, for years to come.

The league announced today that it will return to Bernabéu Stadium, home of the soccer team Real Madrid, in 2026 and for multiple years beyond that. The Dolphins and Commanders played the NFL’s first game in Madrid in 2025.

Although the NFL has not announced which teams will play in Madrid this year, the Bears, Chiefs and Dolphins have marketing rights to the city as part of the NFL’s international program. Since the Dolphins played there in 2025, the Bears or Chiefs will likely be there in 2026.

The NFL’s Madrid announcement comes on the heels of a report that the league will play its first game in France in 2026. The league has also announced that it will play three games in London, one in Melbourne, Australia, one in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil and one in Munich, Germany in 2026.