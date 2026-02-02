Report: NFL’s first game in France will be Browns-Saints in Paris on October 25

The Saints’ long-planned “home” game in Paris is coming in 2026.

French news outlet RMC Sport reports that the Browns will play the Saints on October 25 at Stade de France, the country’s largest stadium.

It will be the NFL’s first game in France, and a sellout crowd of about 80,000 fans is expected.

The NFL’s aggressive push at growing internationally shows no sign of slowing down. In addition to France, the NFL plans to play its first regular-season game in Australia in 2026, and the league has also played in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Spain, Brazil, Canada and Mexico. Some American fans don’t like seeing their teams lose a home game, and many fans dislike the early morning Sunday kickoffs to accommodate European time zones. But the league’s decision-makers have made clear that they think there’s money to be made in other countries, and that’s the bottom line.

The Saints have been saying for years that they’re eager to play in the NFL’s first game in France. And now it’s on the schedule.