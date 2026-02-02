Steelers to hire Danny Crossman as special teams coordinator

The Steelers have found a new special teams coordinator.

Via Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Pittsburgh is expected to hire Danny Crossman for the role.

Crossman, 59, is a longtime special teams coach. After coaching at the college level for several years, he made his way to the pros as a Panthers special teams assistant in 2003. He’s since served as special teams coordinator for Carolina, Detroit, Buffalo, and Miami.

Crossman will replace Danny Smith, who left the organization this offseason to work for the Buccaneers.