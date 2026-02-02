Earthquakes hit Bay Area as Super Bowl week begins

As the football world converges on the San Francisco Bay Area for Super Bowl LX, multiple earthquakes were felt on Monday morning.

The biggest quake was a magnitude 4.2 at just after 7 a.m. near San Ramon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. That came about a half hour after a 3.7 magnitude quake, also near San Ramon, and a 3.3 magnitude quake came two minutes after that.

Other smaller earthquakes were detected as well, with as many as eight quakes reported in the Bay Area on Monday morning.

Although some people reported feeling the quakes in downtown San Francisco, where Super Bowl LX festivities are beginning this morning, there are no reports of significant damage or serious injuries.

San Francisco is no stranger to earthquakes disrupting major sporting events, as the 1989 World Series was delayed when the Loma Prieta earthquake struck just half an hour before Game 3 was set to begin. That magnitude 6.9 quake caused massive damage and 63 deaths. Today’s quakes were, thankfully, not close to that magnitude.