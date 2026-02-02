 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_adofomensahfired_260130.jpg
Vikings fire Adofo-Mensah in ‘unexpected’ move
nbc_pft_jesseminter_260130.jpg
What is Minter’s relationship with Lamar?
nbc_pft_elimanning_260130.jpg
Should Eli make the Hall of Fame?

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_adofomensahfired_260130.jpg
Vikings fire Adofo-Mensah in ‘unexpected’ move
nbc_pft_jesseminter_260130.jpg
What is Minter’s relationship with Lamar?
nbc_pft_elimanning_260130.jpg
Should Eli make the Hall of Fame?

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Earthquakes hit Bay Area as Super Bowl week begins

  
Published February 2, 2026 10:58 AM

As the football world converges on the San Francisco Bay Area for Super Bowl LX, multiple earthquakes were felt on Monday morning.

The biggest quake was a magnitude 4.2 at just after 7 a.m. near San Ramon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. That came about a half hour after a 3.7 magnitude quake, also near San Ramon, and a 3.3 magnitude quake came two minutes after that.

Other smaller earthquakes were detected as well, with as many as eight quakes reported in the Bay Area on Monday morning.

Although some people reported feeling the quakes in downtown San Francisco, where Super Bowl LX festivities are beginning this morning, there are no reports of significant damage or serious injuries.

San Francisco is no stranger to earthquakes disrupting major sporting events, as the 1989 World Series was delayed when the Loma Prieta earthquake struck just half an hour before Game 3 was set to begin. That magnitude 6.9 quake caused massive damage and 63 deaths. Today’s quakes were, thankfully, not close to that magnitude.